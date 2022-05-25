Celebrating National Hamburger Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many people will be grilling out this weekend with the warmer weather and with Saturday also being National Hamburger Day, we went to the meat experts at Mert’s Specialty Meats to learn about their Mert’s Ultimate Hamburger Blended Meat.

Mert’s has been in Okemos since 2011 and decades of experience with meat cuts, USDA certified beef, burgers, ribs, along with many other options.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.