AAA: High gas prices won’t deter holiday travel

More than a million Michiganders are expected to hit the road for a long Memorial Day weekend.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden administration is considering tapping into the emergency diesel fuel reserve now that prices have hit a record high.

Gas prices could go even higher, but Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson with AAA Michigan, tells News 10 she doesn’t think that will deter anyone from traveling this holiday weekend.

“We found historically that even with higher gas prices, people may not cancel their trips,” said Woodland. “They may make other concessions so they’ll take their trip, but they’ll spend less on dining, entertainment, and shopping and things like those.”

