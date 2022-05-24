May is for Miracles
Advertisement

‘We will do what it takes to rebuild’ -- Governor Whitmer requesting federal aid for Gaylord

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in a preliminary damage assessment of Gaylord. It’s the first step in the process of requesting federal aid.

The Michigan town was devastated recently by an EF-3 tornado that killed two, injured 44, and literally tore buildings from their foundations.

FBI report: Massive surge in active shooter incidents in 2021

“This assessment is a critical step in seeking federal aid for Otsego County by confirming the reported damage caused by Friday’s tornado,” said Governor Whitmer. “We are expediting the damage assessment process to ensure we receive all possible assistance for the people of Gaylord, as quickly as possible. Michiganders are tough, and together, we will do what it takes to rebuild.”

The joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams will be comprised of personnel from FEMA, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, local governments and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Gaylord is the heart of Michigan’s First District. While the recovery and cleanup effort by volunteers and First Responders in Gaylord has been monumental in just three short days, the effects of Friday’s tornado will leave a lasting impact on all of Otsego County,” said U.S. Representative Jack Bergman. “I appreciate FEMA’s willingness to expedite the damage assessment process and work together with state and local leaders to complete this process.”

Joint PDA teams are expected to begin gathering information in the affected communities Wednesday, May 24. They will be collecting estimated response and recovery costs, with a focus on the number of damaged buildings, extent of insurance coverage, displaced individuals and threats to health and safety.

The damage assessment is part of a process that could lead to the state requesting a federal disaster declaration and additional funding from the federal government.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing

Latest News

Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk
Now Desk at Noon -- Will we have beach weather for the holiday? Plus Pistons in Paris and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Pistons in Paris: Detroit to face Chicago in 2023 Paris Game
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announces drownings up 71% from 2021
‘Live boldly, love big, pass it on’- Late Michigan athlete’s message continues to make change