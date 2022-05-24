May is for Miracles
Watching Your Wallet: Don’t go broke for a friend’s wedding

Watching Your Wallet: Don't go broke for a friend's wedding
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wedding season is in full swing and if you’ve got an invite for a friend’s big day, chances are it will cost you.

From the bachelor or bachelorette parties to the destination weddings, you could spend a lot of extra money this year. Financial experts warn people to not go broke for your friends. There are ways to save up and plan so you are prepared.

First off -- Map out your year. Especially if you’re invited to multiple weddings or showers, parties, and rehearsal dinners.

Next, prioritize what’s important. Maybe you can’t swing an out-of-state bachelorette party, but you can definitely go to the wedding. It’s OK to pass on an event if you give plenty of notice.

Also, look for ways to cut your costs. For example, choose a cheaper hotel than what the couple suggested. You can split costs with other guests by sharing an Airbnb or driving together. Pay for fewer nights by arriving on the day of the wedding

Remember, you are not a bad friend just because you can’t afford an event.

If you must pass up the wedding of someone you’re close with, Experts recommend calling or writing a note. Thank them for the invite and consider sending a gift.

