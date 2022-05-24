May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Edition -- Updates on a QB’s death and a shooting over the weekend, the last payphone in NYC, and booming wildlife

And a preview of what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
And a preview of what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the week’s weather and some facts regarding the Gaylord tornado over the weekend.

Maureen Halliday and Seth Wells join the Now Desk to look at some of the trending stories on WILX.com and preview what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house

Latest News

And a preview of what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Now Desk Morning Edition -- Updates on a QB’s death and a shooting over the weekend, the last payphone in NYC, and booming wildlife
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use...
Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
The plan will help schools in processing background checks for potential tutors and paying them.
Gov. Whitmer introduces $280M plan to invest in student tutoring
The plan will help schools in processing background checks for potential tutors and paying them.
Gov. Whitmer introduces $280M plan to invest in student tutoring