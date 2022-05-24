Now Desk at Noon -- Will we have beach weather for the holiday? Plus Pistons in Paris and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take a look at what the holiday weekend weather looks like. Plus we have Pistons in Paris and a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
More:
- First Alert Weather Forecast
- All county beaches, Hawk Island Splash Pad open for Memorial Day weekend
- FDA warning against TikTok hack
- Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.