May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk at Noon -- Will we have beach weather for the holiday? Plus Pistons in Paris and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk
By Krystle Holleman and Justin Bradford
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to take a look at what the holiday weekend weather looks like. Plus we have Pistons in Paris and a look at what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing

Latest News

Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk
Now Desk at Noon -- Will we have beach weather for the holiday? Plus Pistons in Paris and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Pistons in Paris: Detroit to face Chicago in 2023 Paris Game
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announces drownings up 71% from 2021
‘Live boldly, love big, pass it on’- Late Michigan athlete’s message continues to make change