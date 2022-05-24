WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, Mayor Schor tour Rebuilding Michigan Project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II is visiting a Rebuilding Michigan project in Lansing joined by state and local leaders.

The Rebuilding Michigan plan is a 5-year, $3.5 billion investment in the state’s highways and bridges without an increase at the pump. The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Pla is the largest one-time investment in Michigan’s infrastructure in state history.

Others in attendance will include:

State Senator Curtis Hertel

State Representative Graham Filler

Labor Leaders

