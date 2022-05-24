May is for Miracles
Suspect in shooting death of Hillsdale teen charged with Open Murder

Kirk Culik has been charged with Open Murder in the shooting death of a teen.
Kirk Culik has been charged with Open Murder in the shooting death of a teen.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been charged in connection to a Saturday shooting that killed a teen boy in Hillsdale County.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Mills Street at about 7 p.m. on reports of an altercation and shooting. Police said that’s where they found a 16-year-old boy who had been critically injured. The boy, along with an adult man, were rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center, where the boy was pronounced dead.

A suspect has been identified and is in custody. Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady says Kirk Culik, 66, has been charged with Open Murder and possession of a firearm during an act of felony.

Culik is claiming self defense.

According to authorities, Culik had a confrontation with three juveniles that was was carried into the street. Pushing happened between he and the juveniles, at which point prosecutors say Culik pulled a gun and shot one of the teens.

The gun was owned legally.

