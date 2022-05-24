Pistons to Play in Paris

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA announced Tuesday that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will face each other in a regular season game January 23rd in Paris. The Pistons begin next season off a 23-59 record this past year. They will have the fifth overall pick in the June 23rd draft.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.