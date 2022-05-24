May is for Miracles
Pistons to Play in Paris

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Kelly...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NBA announced Tuesday that the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will face each other in a regular season game January 23rd in Paris. The Pistons begin next season off a 23-59 record this past year. They will have the fifth overall pick in the June 23rd draft.

