Pistons in Paris: Detroit to face Chicago in 2023 Paris Game

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced who will face off in the 2023 NBA Paris Game 2023.

The game will feature the six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls and the three-time NBA champion Detroit Pistons playing a regular-season game at the Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The 2023 game will mark the Bulls’ third game in Paris, having played two preseason games in the French capital in 1997. Meanwhile, the Pistons will be playing their first game in France, having previously played regular-season games in London (2013) and Mexico City (2019).

Detroit currently features 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Jerami Grant, 2020 No. 7 overall draft pick French-American Killian Hayes, and 2021 NBA All-Rookie Team members Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart.

Chicago features five-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, two-time NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk champion Zach LaVine, and a two-time NBA All-Star in Montenegrin-Belgian Nikola Vučević.

The 2023 NBA Paris game will mark the first NBA game in Europe since 2020 and the league’s 12th game in France since 1991. The 2020 game, which was the first regular-season NBA game in Paris, took place on January 24, 2020, and featured the Charlotte Hornets vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tickets for the 2023 Paris game will go on sale at a later date. Fans can register their interest in tickets and gain access to presale information and more by visiting NBAEvents.com/ParisGame.

Next: Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.