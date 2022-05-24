Okemos School Board votes to keep Cornell Elementary to stay where it is

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - The board room was full of community members Monday night for the Okemos School Board meeting.

The board ultimately voted to keep Cornell Elementary School on Cornell Road and to put a $275 million bond proposal on the ballot in November.

It’s been a hot-button issue for parents and guardians whose children attend Cornell Elementary School.

Interestingly enough, it’s not the destruction of the school they were protesting, but the relocation of the school itself. Most at the meeting Monday agreed the school needs to be rebuilt, they just wanted it to remain on the same property it currently exists.

Originally, the district had planned to build a new school on Powell Road. In the end, it was the parents who pushed to leave Cornell Elementary School where it is who came out victorious.

“Each of those options has trade-offs, right? The trade off to keeping and rebuilding on this site means a little bit of a delay in the building, which means the students then have to move to another site temporarily while it’s being built,” said parent Eric Juenke. “I believe those are temporary difficult trade-offs. Then there’s permanent trade-offs, which means moving the school out of the community where it’s been for 50 plus years -- and that’s the one that’s really upsetting to us.”

There was also a heartfelt comment made from school board member Mary Gebara, who gave a tearful explanation as to why she voted to keep Cornell at its current location.

Many of the parents who pushed to keep the school where it is said they moved to the area specifically for Cornell Elementary.

