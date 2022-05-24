May is for Miracles
NFL Expands Rooney Rule

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks. The change was announced at the owners meeting in Atlanta. The Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and expanded several times to include front office positions, now will requires one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach.

