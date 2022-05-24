NFL Expands Rooney Rule

ATLANTA (AP) - The NFL has expanded the Rooney Rule again, this time to include quarterbacks coaches in a further effort to diversify the coaching ranks. The change was announced at the owners meeting in Atlanta. The Rooney Rule, adopted in 2003 to enhance opportunities for minorities to gain head coaching jobs and expanded several times to include front office positions, now will requires one minority or female candidate from another team to be interviewed for quarterbacks coach.

