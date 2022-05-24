In My View: The Detroit Tigers season can improve

DETROIT (WILX) - The late Detroit Tigers manager Sparky Anderson used to say you can’t judge the quality of a major league season until a team has played 40 games or a quarter of its season.

As of this last Sunday night, the Detroit Tigers had a 14-26 record after 40 games -- same as the Kansas City Royals for worst in the American League.

But I think things will improve in the final three quarters -- the Tigers are no worse in my view than a number of teams they play and they’ll get some key injured players back.

And they’ve discovered some promising players like pitcher Alex Faedo among others. I’m not saying this will be a playoff team, but I’d be surprised if there isn’t more success than what we have seen thus far.

