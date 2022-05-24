MSU Plays Kentucky This Coming Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Again this coming season, Michigan Sate’s men’s basketball team will play in the Champions Classic. The Spartans will face Kentucky on November 15th in Indianapolis. Duke faces Kansas in the other game. No times have yet been announced.

