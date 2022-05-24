Michigan’s Elliott Named First Team All Big Ten

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan junior outfielder Clark Elliott, the Wolverines’ lead off hitter, was named all Big Ten first team by the conference on Tuesday. Elliott is hitting .346 with 12 home runs and is considered the top pro prospect in the conference by some scouting services. Michigan State had to of its players named to the third team-- pitcher Kyle Bischoff and infielder Mitch Jebb.

