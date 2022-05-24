‘Live boldly, love big, pass it on’- Late Michigan athlete’s message continues to make change

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On May 25th, the ninth annual event ‘Athletes Like Audrey’ returns to Grand Rapids at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

SOMI is changing the traditional Happy Hour, offering a ‘Happiness Hour,’ where you can enjoy cocktails and light refreshments at the new Unified Sports and Inclusion Center. At this event you’ll be able to and learn about the athlete Global Messenger program directly from SOMI athletes. The presentation will also include the dedication of the Peter F. Secchia Competition Gymnasium.

The event ‘Athletes like Audrey’ is named after Audrey Jandernoa, who was born with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect.

“Defined by her red glasses, contagious smile, curious mind, and giant, loving heart,” Lourin Sprenger wrote.

“She was known for her signature hugs and quest for her next great adventure. Audrey came across many obstacles in life medically and cognitively. She overcame them all with hard work and a smile on her face. Her legacy lives on with her family’s desire to share her love and fearless nature to inspire others,” said Sprenger.

Audrey passed away in January 2018 and the #RedGlassesMovement has been created to spread Audrey’s message: “Live boldly. Love big. Pass it on.”

The event is happening on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center located at 160 68th Street SW Grand Rapids, MI 49548. It starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets start at $100 each or $1,000 for eight tickets plus table sponsorship.

For more information about the Athletes Like Audrey luncheon, visit somi.org/ala.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.