May is for Miracles
Advertisement

LCC Off to Juco World Series

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team is off to Enid, Oklahoma as one of ten schools to participate beginning Saturday in the division two junior college World Series. The Stars last played in 2017. Fresh from winning their Regional over Kellogg Community College this last Saturday in Adrian, LCC has a 43-9 record. LCC is the fifth seed in the double elimination tournament and will make a 14-hour bus ride to Enid.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives on Detroit Pistons forward Kelly...
Pistons to Play in Paris
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Expands Rooney Rule
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Plays Kentucky This Coming Season
Forbes: Big Ten most valuable conference
Michigan’s Elliott Named First Team All Big Ten