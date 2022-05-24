LCC Off to Juco World Series

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team is off to Enid, Oklahoma as one of ten schools to participate beginning Saturday in the division two junior college World Series. The Stars last played in 2017. Fresh from winning their Regional over Kellogg Community College this last Saturday in Adrian, LCC has a 43-9 record. LCC is the fifth seed in the double elimination tournament and will make a 14-hour bus ride to Enid.

