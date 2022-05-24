May is for Miracles
Last public pay phone removed from New York City

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.
The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WABC) – New York has hung up its last public pay phone.

The city removed the kiosk from the street Monday.

New York started transitioning from pay phones to Link NYC kiosks in 2015. The system offers free Wi-Fi, free phone calls and charging stations.

For those who appreciate the nostalgia, you can still find some private pay phones on public property.

If Clark Kent ever needs to change into Superman, he can find four walk-in phone booths around the city.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

