Jackson stabbing suspect charged with Open Murder

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robert Annabel II was charged Tuesday in the stabbing that killed one and seriously injured another.

It happened Monday morning at a Michigan Department of Corrections parole house in Summit Township.

“It’s a shock to me,” said neighbor Donald Sadowski, “It’s normally pretty quiet over there. It was about a year before I knew that was a halfway house.”

Background: ‘It’s a shock to me’ -- Stabbing in Jackson County kills 1, hospitalizes another

Annabel, 41, is accused of stabbing a woman to death, as well as seriously wounding a man who was staying at the home.

At about 6 a.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found two people who were stabbed. Both were taken to a hospital, where 21-year-old Jazmine Essex died. Richard Somervill, 26, remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Now, Annabel has been charged with Open Murder and Assault with Attempt to Murder. He is being lodge at the Jackson County Jail.

Annabel was paroled in July of 2021.

The Michigan Department of Corrections said people living in these houses have to follow many rules, including no visitors and no weapons. Additionally, officers do unannounced checks to make sure everyone is following the rules.

