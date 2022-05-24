Ingham County Health Department to distribute COVID boosters for children ages 5-11

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department will start distributing the Pfizer COVID booster Tuesday to children ages 5 to 11.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a third COVID-19 shot for health elementary-age children Thursday.

If your child is five months out from their last COVID shot, they can now get one from the Health Department building on Cedar Street from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Parents or guardians wishing to protect their children from COVID-19 may schedule an appointment at the Ingham County Health Department or one of the Ingham Community Health Centers. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of vaccination.

COVID vaccine clinics are held at the Ingham County Health Department every Tuesday. To schedule an appointment, visit this webpage or call 517-887-4517 (option #3).

More information can be found on the official Ingham County Health Department website here.

