Hundreds without power in Mason outage

The affected area of a power outage in Mason on Tuesday, May 24.
The affected area of a power outage in Mason on Tuesday, May 24.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of southern Mason lost power Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of Consumer’s Energy customers in the dark.

The first reports came in at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to Consumer’s Energy. In total, 595 people are without power in Mason.

The energy company says that crews are currently working to fix the issue, though the cause is not currently known.

Consumer’s energy gave an estimated time of restoration of 9:45 p.m.

