May is for Miracles
Half of Michigan’s GOP gubernatorial candidates reportedly don’t qualify for Primary Election

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Bureau of Elections announced Monday that five Republican candidates for governor failed to file enough valid signatures to qualify for the August primary.

The Associated Press reported two leading contenders -- former Detroit police chief James Craig and businessman Perry Johnson -- are included in those who may not qualify.

Related: James Craig denies ballot signatures are fraudulent

The Michigan Democratic Party had challenged three GOP candidate’s petitions, alleging forgery, duplicates and other issues. GOP candidate Tudor Dixon had also challenged Craig’s signatures.

In addition to Craig and Johnson, the Michigan Bureau of Elections determined that three other lesser-known GOP candidates -- Michael Brown, Donna Brandenburg and Michael Markey -- did not turn in enough valid signatures.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Thursday to consider the elections bureau’s recommendations. If they board agrees with the findings, the 10 GOP candidates would be cut in half to five.

