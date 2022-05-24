Gov. Whitmer introduces $280M plan to invest in student tutoring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer has introduced a new plan to help get Michigan kids back on track in the classroom. The plan expands before and after school tutoring.

It invests $280 million of Michigan’s $3 billion budget surplus to tackle lessons and tutoring that didn’t happen because of the pandemic. The plan will help schools in processing background checks for potential tutors and paying them.

She announced the plan in Flint on Monday and says thanks to the budget surplus, the state can invest in children in this way.

“We have a tendency to say kids are resilient and we’re absolutely accurate when we say that but there’s no question that the last few years has taken a toll,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Students need our support and students belong in school and it’s because that’s where they learn best.”

Officials say they hope the project will close the learning gap and allow students to get help from caring qualified educators.

“Our schools have been amazing, but the disruption of the pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on students,” said Beth Hulett, a parent and PTA state board member. “I’m grateful to Governor Whitmer for investing more time, energy, and resources in education to ensure all students have the supports they need to succeed and thrive.”

Michiganders who want to join the effort can sign up here.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.