May is for Miracles
FDA warning against TikTok hack

No one likes wasting avocados, but the hack is actually dangerous.
No one likes wasting avocados, but the hack is actually dangerous.
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning against a popular food preservation tip on TikTok.

The hack, a version of which can be seen below, involves storing whole avocados in a bottle of water in the fridge, which users claim can keep the fruit fresh for weeks, even up to a month.

Related: Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

However, the FDA says the tactic can harbor bacteria, including salmonella.

According to the FDA, human pathogens such as listeria and salmonella that are already on the avocado’s surface have to potential to multiple while stored submerged in water. But washing and peeling the fruit after submerging it isn’t the final answer as the agency says avocados kept in refrigerated water foster Listeria monocytogenes moving directly inside, making it easier to ingest.

