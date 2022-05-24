FBI report: massive surge in active shooter incidents in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new FBI report is showing a massive surge in active shooter incidents.

The report, released Monday, found that in 2021 active shooter incidents surged by more than 50% from 2020.

The FBI says there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021. That’s one or more people actively engaging in killing or trying to kill in a populated area by firearm.

According to the report, active shooter incidents spanned 30 states last year killing 103 people and wounding 140 others, not including the shooters.

