May is for Miracles
FBI report: massive surge in active shooter incidents in 2021

The FBI says there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021.
The FBI says there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new FBI report is showing a massive surge in active shooter incidents.

The report, released Monday, found that in 2021 active shooter incidents surged by more than 50% from 2020.

The FBI says there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021. That’s one or more people actively engaging in killing or trying to kill in a populated area by firearm.

According to the report, active shooter incidents spanned 30 states last year killing 103 people and wounding 140 others, not including the shooters.

