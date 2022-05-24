May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Eligible Michigan families to receive additional $95 through Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Bryan Bonkowski
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families in need have a little less to worry about after more relief has been approved.

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that eligible families throughout Michigan will receive an additional $95 in May to provide assistance in covering the cost of groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. This monthly payment will aid approximately 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households statewide.

Read: ‘We will do what it takes to rebuild’ -- Governor Whitmer requesting federal aid for Gaylord

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” said Governor Whitmer. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan.”

Any eligible households will receive food assistance including additional benefits on their bridge card May 14-23. Even if eligible clients are already receiving the maximum benefit payment, they will still receive an additional $95 in May, and will continue to receive the larger amount.

Any eligible families do not have to re-apply to receive the additional benefits, and can go to Michigan’s website for food benefits to check the balance on their Michigan Bridge Card.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk
Now Desk at Noon -- Will we have beach weather for the holiday? Plus Pistons in Paris and what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis...
Pistons in Paris: Detroit to face Chicago in 2023 Paris Game
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project announces drownings up 71% from 2021
‘Live boldly, love big, pass it on’- Late Michigan athlete’s message continues to make change