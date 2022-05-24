Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use their debit and credit cards for purchases.

News 10 reached out for a statement and Meijer responded by saying:

Some customers reported their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards were also not working. If you notice any unusual or duplicate charges on your account, contact your bank.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.