May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account

Debit, credit, and EBT cards were reportedly not working while others had duplicate charges.
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use...
Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use their debit and credit cards for purchases.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use their debit and credit cards for purchases.

News 10 reached out for a statement and Meijer responded by saying:

Some customers reported their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards were also not working. If you notice any unusual or duplicate charges on your account, contact your bank.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house

Latest News

And a preview of what is coming up on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
Now Desk Morning Edition -- Updates on a QB’s death and a shooting over the weekend, the last payphone in NYC, and booming wildlife
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Morning Edition -- Updates on a QB’s death and a shooting over the weekend, the last payphone in NYC, and booming wildlife
The plan will help schools in processing background checks for potential tutors and paying them.
Gov. Whitmer introduces $280M plan to invest in student tutoring
The plan will help schools in processing background checks for potential tutors and paying them.
Gov. Whitmer introduces $280M plan to invest in student tutoring