Did you shop at Meijer recently? You may want to check your bank account
Debit, credit, and EBT cards were reportedly not working while others had duplicate charges.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meijer shoppers locally and across the Midwest had a frustrating weekend while trying to use their debit and credit cards for purchases.
News 10 reached out for a statement and Meijer responded by saying:
Some customers reported their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards were also not working. If you notice any unusual or duplicate charges on your account, contact your bank.
