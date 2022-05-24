May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Charlotte Police: no threat to public after heavy presence Monday night

The officers were on the scene of a reported fight involving a knife.
After a heavy police presence Monday night, the Charlotte Police Department says there is no...
After a heavy police presence Monday night, the Charlotte Police Department says there is no threat to the public.(None)
By Krystle Holleman and Markie Heideman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - After a heavy police presence Monday night, the Charlotte Police Department says there is no threat to the public.

Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to Prairie Street on reports of a fight involving a knife. On scene, officers found two people with minor injuries who refused medical treatment.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” the department said on its Facebook page.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496
The Eaton County Sheriff's Department says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in...
2 dead after 2 car crash in Chester Township Sunday night
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house
1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house

Latest News

The FBI says there were 61 active shooter incidents in 2021.
FBI report: massive surge in active shooter incidents in 2021
Federal Bureau of Investigations
FBI report: massive surge in active shooter incidents in 2021
No one likes wasting avocados, but the hack is actually dangerous.
FDA warning against TikTok hack
Avocado toast by Chef David Wallace
FDA warning against TikTok hack