Charlotte Police: no threat to public after heavy presence Monday night
The officers were on the scene of a reported fight involving a knife.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - After a heavy police presence Monday night, the Charlotte Police Department says there is no threat to the public.
Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to Prairie Street on reports of a fight involving a knife. On scene, officers found two people with minor injuries who refused medical treatment.
“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” the department said on its Facebook page.
