Charlotte Police: no threat to public after heavy presence Monday night

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - After a heavy police presence Monday night, the Charlotte Police Department says there is no threat to the public.

Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to Prairie Street on reports of a fight involving a knife. On scene, officers found two people with minor injuries who refused medical treatment.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” the department said on its Facebook page.

