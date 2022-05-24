May is for Miracles
Attorney General Nessel on sentencing for leader of Michigan white supremacy gang

By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed the sentencing of ‘The Base’ leader, Justen Watkins, in Tuscola County.

Founded in 2018, The Base – which is the literal translation of “Al-Qaeda” in English – is a white supremacy gang that openly advocates for violence and criminal acts against the U.S.

MSP and FBI’s Detroit Terrorism Task Force executed an arrest warrant for Watkins in Taylor in October of 2020.

The Base purports to be training for a race war to establish white ethno-nationalist rule in areas of the U.S., including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

