May is for Miracles
All county beaches, Hawk Island Splash Pad open for Memorial Day weekend

Visitors can soon soak up the sun on sandy beaches or cool off at a zero depth Splash Pad!
Ingham County beaches will officially open for the summer season on May 28. Burchfield Park,...
Ingham County beaches will officially open for the summer season on May 28. Burchfield Park, Lake Lansing, and Hawk Island’s Beach and Splash Pad all have advisory signs stating that there are no lifeguards on duty and signs throughout the beaches stating that you will be swimming at your own risk.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get ready to splash and swim into summer! The Ingham County Parks announced all county beaches as well as Hawk Island Splash Pad will be open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The public beaches of Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South are opening for the summer on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Guarded beach hours for the 2022 summer season will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South, weather and staffing permitting. There will be “Swim at Your Own Risk” periods outside of the lifeguarded times.

Splash Pad hours are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week, weather permitting.

Lifeguard staff members that are Red Cross certified, first-aid, and CPR trained will be working at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park South beaches through the summer to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

The beach locations are:

  • Burchfield Park is at 881 Grovenburg Road in Holt
  • Hawk Island is at 1601 East Cavanaugh Road in Lansing
  • Lake Lansing Park-South is at 1621 Pike Street in Haslett

For more information, visit the Ingham County Parks Department website or call 517-676-2233.

