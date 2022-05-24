All county beaches, Hawk Island Splash Pad open for Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get ready to splash and swim into summer! The Ingham County Parks announced all county beaches as well as Hawk Island Splash Pad will be open for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

The public beaches of Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South are opening for the summer on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Guarded beach hours for the 2022 summer season will be from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park-South, weather and staffing permitting. There will be “Swim at Your Own Risk” periods outside of the lifeguarded times.

Splash Pad hours are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week, weather permitting.

Lifeguard staff members that are Red Cross certified, first-aid, and CPR trained will be working at Burchfield Park, Hawk Island, and Lake Lansing Park South beaches through the summer to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

The beach locations are:

Burchfield Park is at 881 Grovenburg Road in Holt

Hawk Island is at 1601 East Cavanaugh Road in Lansing

Lake Lansing Park-South is at 1621 Pike Street in Haslett

For more information, visit the Ingham County Parks Department website or call 517-676-2233.

