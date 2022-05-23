May is for Miracles
Now Desk at Noon: Gaylord tornado survivors, popular fast-food chain enters the burger game

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joined the Now Desk to take a look at the forecast for the week and gives some facts about this past weekend’s tornado in Gaylord. We hear from two survivors about the scary ordeal they went through.

Plus, a popular fast-food chain enters the burger game.

And we take a look at what is coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5 and Studio 10 at 4 p.m.

More:

