May is for Miracles
Threats Against Colorado Hockey Player?

Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri, left, falls on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington...
Colorado Avalanche's Nazem Kadri, left, falls on St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington behind teammate Calle Rosen (43) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis. Binnington was injured on the play and left the game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
T. LOUIS (AP) - The NHL and St. Louis police are investigating threats the Colorado Avalanche say were made toward forward Nazem Kadri. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says law enforcement is looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri after he collided with and injured Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3. Kadri is of Lebanese descent and some of the social media posts against him are racist. The NHL says security was enhanced ahead of Game 4 Monday night in St. Louis.

