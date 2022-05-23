Teen boy killed in Hillsdale County shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was taken into custody in connection to a Saturday shooting that killed a teen boy in HIllsdale County.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a Mills Street at about 7 p.m. on reports of an altercation and shooting. Police said they found a 16-year-old boy who had been critically injured. The boy -- along with an adult man -- were rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, but the shooting remains under investigation.

