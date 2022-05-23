May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Teen boy killed in Hillsdale County shooting

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect was taken into custody in connection to a Saturday shooting that killed a teen boy in HIllsdale County.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to a Mills Street at about 7 p.m. on reports of an altercation and shooting. Police said they found a 16-year-old boy who had been critically injured. The boy -- along with an adult man -- were rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Health Center, where the boy was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, but the shooting remains under investigation.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
Top row: Brent Hulien, Cody Bunner, Andrew Cousar, Dwayne Overton Bottom row: Zachary Bell,...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
The fight against addiction
New recovery home for women, Angie’s House of Lansing, opened in honor of lost daughter

Latest News

Michiganders rally for Gaylord after devastating tornado
Consumers Energy plans to reduce outages with $100 million upgrade to power grid
Your Health: How to prevent morning headaches
The collision was investigated by Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post.
Rollover crash on I-94 kills 1, injures another
werwerwerqwerweqr
Exit Realty Live Face of Ingham County