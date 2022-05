-PARIS (AP) - Top-seeded Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to 29 matches by advancing to the second round of the French Open. The Polish player, who won the French Open title in 2020, beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 in the first round.

