1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Office of the Jackson County Sheriff said they are investigating a homicide involving multiple stabbing victims.

Sheriff Gary Schuette reported at 6:10 in the morning on Monday, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to the MDOC Parole House on Carlton Boulevard in Summit Township for a report of multiple stabbing victims located inside of a residence.

Deputies found two inside injured from multiple apparent stabbing wounds. The residents are Richard Somervill, a 26-year-old man, and Jazmine Essex, a 21-year-old woman.

Both victims are residents of Jackson County.

“Somervill is at Henry Ford Hospital in critical condition,” a Sheriff’s Office representative wrote in a release. “Essex succumbed to her wounds and died at Henry Ford Hospital.”

One suspect has been identified in the incident. He is Robert Annabel II, a 41-year-old man.

Both Annabel and Somervill are parolees.

Police say Annabel fled the scene and was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies near Walmart. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail as warrants are sought for Open Murder and Attempted Murder.

Anyone with any additional information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

