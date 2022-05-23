Rollover crash on I-94 kills 1, injures another

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A rollover collision on I-94 killed one person and injured another Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Ypsilanti Township, just west of the Huron Street exit. Police said the vehicle ran off the road into a ditch, drove back onto the road and rolled over.

Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Further information was not released at the time.

