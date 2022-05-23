May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna remain jailed in racketeering case

Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.
Rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remain jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing in the wide-ranging gang case.

A judge denied bond Monday for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened.

A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, has been postponed until next month. Both rappers were charged in a sweeping indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law as members of a violent street gang that prosecutors say committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings.

Attorneys for the two men deny the accusations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
Top row: Brent Hulien, Cody Bunner, Andrew Cousar, Dwayne Overton Bottom row: Zachary Bell,...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
The fight against addiction
New recovery home for women, Angie’s House of Lansing, opened in honor of lost daughter

Latest News

Michiganders rally for Gaylord after devastating tornado
Consumers Energy plans to reduce outages with $100 million upgrade to power grid
Your Health: How to prevent morning headaches
The collision was investigated by Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post.
Rollover crash on I-94 kills 1, injures another