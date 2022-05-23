Prizes up for grabs during summer reading

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sometimes reading takes a back seat during the summertime so the East Lansing Public Library is doing what they can to keep it in the driver’s seat.

Registration opened Monday for their summer reading challenge, “Oceans of Possibilities” which begins June 6 and all ages are welcome! Check out the video for more details.

