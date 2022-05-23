May is for Miracles
Nadal Advances at French Open

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
-PARIS (AP) - Rafael Nadal and all of his aches and pains reached the second round of the French Open. The 13-time champion at Roland Garros beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. Nadal won his men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open but he has only recently returned from a rib injury that has bothered him since March. He has also been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.

