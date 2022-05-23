May is for Miracles
In My View: Baseball’s amateur draft

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Next month is baseball’s annual amateur draft.

In recent years, the Detroit Tigers and other major league clubs have used prominent picks to draft pitchers. Now, some media outlets suggest it’s too risky to waste high picks on pitchers since they are so injury prone, especially when they first enter pro baseball.

It can’t be denied the Tigers need more position players. Will they emphasize other positions with their prominent picks other than pitchers next month? Stay tuned.

More: In My View

