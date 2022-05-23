Meeting another Face of Ingham County with Exit Realty Advantage

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 was on the road this month to catch up with Gary Naeyaert at Exit Realty Advantage. He went over how to win a house in a competitive market and shared an incredible story of a recent home buyer who went to great lengths to win a home that her grandfather built with his own two hands.

Studio 10 also met a new real estate agent, Quatica McElwee who gave some advice about how to get into the industry.

Joe Gorishek was also featured as the Face of Ingham County nominee and talked about he balanced his school work, robotics and business all at the age of 17.

