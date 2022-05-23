May is for Miracles
LCC Qualifies For JuCo World Series

Baseball Generic MGN
Baseball Generic MGN(Pixabay via MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s baseball team begins play Saturday in the division two Junior College World Series in Enid, Oklahoma. The Stars won the Region 12 tournament this past Saturday in Adrian to qualify. LCC takes a 43-9 season record to the eight team double elimination tournament. LCC las played in this event in 2017.

