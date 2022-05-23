Lake Lansing Rd closed for resurfacing
The road will be closed starting Monday.
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday morning, Lake Lansing Road between Old US-27 and East Street will be closed to through traffic for road resurfacing.
For now, the work is expected to last through Saturday.
