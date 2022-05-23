‘It’s a shock to me’ -- Stabbing in Jackson County kills 1, hospitalizes another

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man accused of stabbing two people in Jackson County was taken into custody Monday.

Background: 1 dead, 1 in hospital after stabbing at Summit Township parole house

It happened Monday morning at a Michigan Department of Corrections parole house in Summit Township.

“It’s a shock to me,” said neighbor Donald Sadowski, “It’s normally pretty quiet over there. It was about a year before I knew that was a halfway house.”

Sadowski has lived on Carlton Boulevard for nearly a decade. He is one of many people who woke up to police sirens Monday morning.

At about 6 a.m., deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found two people who were stabbed. Both were taken to a hospital, where 21-year-old Jazmine Essex died. Richard Somervill, 26, remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

“I was kind of taken aback with everything that was going on,” said neighbor Ashlee Cryderman. “Didn’t really know, but kind of figured something like that happened because they were taping off everything.”

Cryderman moved into the neighborhood less than a year ago. She said she never expected there would be a homicide investigation around the corner.

“I didn’t love seeing that in the neighborhood,” Cryderman said. “But it is also Jackson and things like happen.”

She said that even being new to the area, she’s not worried about her family’s safety.

“I’m not personally worried,” Cryderman. “I mean, it would be helpful to know other people in the area.”

The Michigan Department of Corrections said people living in these houses have to follow many rules, including no visitors and no weapons. Additionally, officers do unannounced checks to make sure everyone is following the rules.

The suspect, 41-year-old Robert Annabel, was taken into custody near the Walmart in Blackman Township. He is currently lodged at the Jackson County Jail, while deputies seek warrants for open murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with any additional information is requested to contact Det. Bryan Huttenlocker at 517-768-7931.

