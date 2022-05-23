New details released in Ingham County Sheriff investigation of fatal pileup on I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has received new information on the pileup on I-496 over the weekend.

The crash occurred Sunday at 12:30 p.m., on eastbound I-496, near the Walnut Street exit. Five vehicles collided on the highway in total.

Lansing Police responded quickly to the scene. While in route, the officers were told one of the involved parties was unresponsive.

Two people involved in the crash sustained injuries. A 20-year-old woman, the driver of one of the vehicles was treated and has been released from the hospital. A 54-year-old from Laingsburg, Kathryn Hunnicutt, died after being transported to the hospital.

No one else was injured in the accident.

“The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency,” Lansing police wrote in a release. “Anyone with information is asked to call the [Sheriff’s Office].”

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 517-676-2431.

