Grace Whelan Named New East Lansing Girls Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing High School announced Grace Whelan as its new girls varsity head basketball coach on Monday. Whelan replaces the veteran Rob Smith who stepped down after this past season. Whelan was the freshman coach this past winter at Holt High School. She played four seasons at East Lansing, graduating in 2013 and then four more seasons at Saginaw Valley State. She played on East Lansing’s 2010 state championship team.

