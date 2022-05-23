May is for Miracles
'Girls on the Run' racing to build confidence in Mid-Michigan youth

‘Girls on the Run’ racing to build confidence in Mid-Michigan youth
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Girls on the Run 5K took place Sunday at Michigan State University.

The non-profit organization said it’s about using exercise to build confidence in youth.

“Age-old gender stereotypes and ongoing societal obstacles require a commitment to strengthening a sense of confidence in young girls while fostering care and compassion for self and others,” organizers wrote on their website. “Now more than ever, girls need to be accepted, inspired and motivated.”

Volunteer coaches create lessons that blend physical activity with life skill developments to enable girls to adapt to whatever comes their way.

At the end of the season, the team completes a 5k run together.

This was open to all genders and ages. All proceeds benefit the “Girls on the Run” organization.

