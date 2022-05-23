May is for Miracles
East Lansing Police Department releases more video from shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police have released new video in the incident that resulted in an officer shooting an unarmed man as he fled a grocery store parking lot.

Monday, the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) made the announcement via press release.

Background: East Lansing police release footage from inside Meijer store

East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said, “As a part of our commitment to transparency and per a request from the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission, we are releasing all extended video footage captured by the responding officers’ body-worn cameras as well as the ELPD fleet video footage.”

The department faced criticism for being slow to release bodycam and store security footage of the incident. After being ordered by the City’s Police Oversight Commission to release the footage, they only partially complied on the day of the deadline.

Police claim it’s not as simple as copying and pasting the files to a different folder. They have to go through the footage and hide the identity of anyone that they don’t have permission to show on camera.

Johnson said, “Due to the hours of video that needed to be redacted and reviewed, some video footage will be released today, and the remaining video footage will be released later this week after the review process is completed.”

Other identifying information that was redacted from the videos include license plates, LEIN information and some audio.

The full, unedited video can be viewed at the following link: WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT.

