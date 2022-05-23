Consumers Energy plans to reduce outages with $100 million upgrade to power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the weather becoming more severe, Consumers Energy has plans to upgrade its power grid.

The company announced Monday a $100 million plan to reduce the time and number of power outages.

Part of the plan includes rebuilding high voltage distribution lines, as well as installing new technology to quickly isolate and restore powerlines. By 2025, Consumers Energy plans to reduce the average length of power outage times by nearly 15%.

The upgrade will impact about 130,000 customers across Michigan.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.