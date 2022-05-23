May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Consumers Energy plans to reduce outages with $100 million upgrade to power grid

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the weather becoming more severe, Consumers Energy has plans to upgrade its power grid.

The company announced Monday a $100 million plan to reduce the time and number of power outages.

Part of the plan includes rebuilding high voltage distribution lines, as well as installing new technology to quickly isolate and restore powerlines. By 2025, Consumers Energy plans to reduce the average length of power outage times by nearly 15%.

The upgrade will impact about 130,000 customers across Michigan.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
Lansing Police investigating multiple car crash on Lansing highway
1 dead, 1 in hospital after multiple car crash on Lansing highway
Top row: Brent Hulien, Cody Bunner, Andrew Cousar, Dwayne Overton Bottom row: Zachary Bell,...
‘A little safer today’ -- 7 arrested by Isabella County child predator task force
Experts on tornado safety in Michigan
As Gaylord toll is counted, expert has tornado advice for Michiganders
The fight against addiction
New recovery home for women, Angie’s House of Lansing, opened in honor of lost daughter

Latest News

Michiganders rally for Gaylord after devastating tornado
Your Health: How to prevent morning headaches
The collision was investigated by Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post.
Rollover crash on I-94 kills 1, injures another
werwerwerqwerweqr
Exit Realty Live Face of Ingham County