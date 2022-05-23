CATA to close for Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For those who use the Capital Area Transportation Authority, you’ll want to find a different way to get around Monday.

CATA will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. All services -- including fixed-route, connectors, redi-rides, rural service, Spec-Tran and the shopping bus -- will not operate.

However, the Spec-Tran office will remain open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday.

Call 517-394-CATA (2282), login to myspectran.cata.org or access your account using the MyRideCATA app to reserve a ride needed after the holid

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.